WRESTLING: Commerce seeks sixth-straight title run

Last wrestling season, the Commerce Tigers completed the “Drive For Five” in both the duals and traditional state tournaments.
This year, you could say the Tigers need to be “Superb For Six” to obtain their sixth-straight state championships in both events. The Tigers’ title defenses begin this Saturday at the Panther Scramble at Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
“I don’t know anything that kind of rhymes,” head coach Kendall Love said jokingly. “It’s going to be a lot tougher.
“We’re a young team this year. We’ve lost a lot (of competitors) the last couple of years, but we do have some good leadership coming back. It’s going to be an interesting mix of youngsters and some seniors. These guys, most of them have been there before. So, I think they know what to expect. It’s definitely going to be more of a challenge. It just depends on how the young guys grow and develop.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
