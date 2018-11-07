WRESTLING: Powers points to flexibility of Panther lineup

Jackson County will return its share of experience this winter, but that’s not the only strength this lineup will offer.
With 10 starters slated to return, this stands to be a highly-flexible lineup, too. Several members of this year’s squad clustering at similar weights could make the Panthers a dangerous duals team.
“The way it’s shaping up, we’re going to have a lot of opportunities to shift kids around,” coach Jason Powers said. “That’s the one nice thing about having a lot of kids at the same weight is that you add depth, and then you can move kids around and not really lose quality.”
Powers said from the 145-pound class and up there’s options for movement and strategy with wrestlers who aren’t particularly bound to one weight class. This is the first time Jackson County will feature this much versatility in its lineup since the 2015-16 season when the Panthers finished as dual state runners-up.
Leading the group is returning state champion Devonte Stephens, who won the Class AAA 220-pound title this past February as a sophomore.
“He’s obviously got a ton of talent,” Powers said. “He has an abundant amount of talent.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
