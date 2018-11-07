Jackson County’s cross-country program finished the season with one top-10 finish and came close to another.
The girls’ team finished ninth in Class AAA, while the boys took 11th at Saturday’s state meet in Carrollton.
Kayla Sheppard led Jackson County’s girls with a 28th-place finish with a time of 22:19.48. Russell Hendley paced an ailing boys’ team with a 34th-place finish and a time of 18:04.55.
“Overall, we’re pleased,” coach James Norton said. “We placed better than last season which was one of our goals. (I’m) really proud of one of our boys, who ran despite being sick, and pleasantly surprised by Kayla Sheppard’s race for the girls’ team. She’s battled all season and came up with her best race at State.
CROSS COUNTRY: JCCHS girls finish ninth at state, boys 11th
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry