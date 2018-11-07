East Jackson senior standout Shane Shelafoe aimed to close his Eagle career with a top-two finish at state but fell just short.
With a time of 16:33.05, Shelafoe took third in Class AAA at Saturday’s state meet in Carrollton, finishing behind state champion Devan Crow (16:19.19) from North Hall and runner-up Riley Thornton (16:27.90) from Jefferson.
Shelafoe tried to keep pace with Crow, which left Shelafoe gassed at the end and helped Thornton slide into the second-place slot. “I thought Riley ran a great race,” East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton said. “I would say Shane went for it at state trying to run with Devan and Shane had nothing left at the end. Devan kept trying to put surges attempting to pull away from Shane while Shane went with him.”
Shelafoe will run this Saturday at the Meet of Champions in Fayetteville. His third-place finish at state helped the East Jackson boys finish ninth in Class AAA. The girls took 13th in Class AAA, led by Lissett Miranda’s 26th-place finish (22:11.83).
“I think on both teams we did about what we could this year with both the region and state,” Sitton said.
CROSS COUNTRY: Eagles’ Shelafoe takes third in Class AAA
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry