Diana Food opens $50 million facility at Banks Crossing

The grand opening celebration of Diana Food’s $50 million project at Banks Crossing included a ceremonial ribbon cutting, tours of the facility and a program featuring remarks from company officials, as well as county leaders. Guests were also able to sample chicken broth made at the site, as well as food provided by local businesses.
Items produced at the Banks site include chicken broth, purified chicken fat and cooked chicken powder. These products are sold to companies who use them to make soups, broths, sauces, marinades, gravies and seasonings.
The Banks site encompasses more than 100,000 square feet on 40 acres of land, representing a $50 million development.
“In all regions and countries where we do business, we have one common goal: to manufacture locally,” Heinz-Jurgen Bertram, CEO, stated. “In Georgia, we have the advantage of a strong infrastructure, with great community support, access to skilled employees, good logistics and excellent proximity to our partners, the farmers.”
Banks County Board of Commission chairman, Jimmy Hooper, spoke at the grand opening, stating, “This is a great day for Banks County. It’s a great day for Diana Food. We had a county government working with a city government in another county working together to get this business open. To the City of Commerce, thank you very much. We had two separate boards working on this. This is a great project.
Banks County Development Authority chairman Scott Ledford also spoke, stating, “Several years ago, a group of us came together and we wanted to develop this industrial park. We got the park in place and it set for a few years. It was a road to nowhere. But we didn’t lose faith. We knew the right person was going to come along and develop this in the mindset of the community and give us what we, as a community, were looking for. Diana Food has certainly done that.”
Commerce city manager James Washer stated, “It is an exciting day when we get to see a project like this come to fruition. From the very beginning, it was clear that Diana Food wanted to make a high quality, all natural product. I would like to thank the Diana Team for your vision. Without you, none of this would be possible.”
