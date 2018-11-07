GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. girls look to go up-tempo this winter

Those who watched Monty McClure’s first Jackson County team play last year may notice a faster group of Panthers moving up-and-down the court in Year 2.
McClure has his players aiming to speed up the tempo this season as the team seeks a state tournament berth this year.
“They’ve certainly bought in to trying to play faster this year,” said McClure, who went 7-17 in his first year. “So, our identity from last year to this year has changed completely.”
The Panthers have spent the offseason pushing the pace in practice, or as Bailee Bejin put it, “shooting, getting faster, and getting ready to shoot faster.”
And the players are seeing the benefits in picking up the pace.
“Like (coach McClure) said, we’re trying to work faster in our practice,” junior guard Carson Anderson said. “Last year, we didn’t do a lot of fast breaks or anything like that. But this year, we don’t have as many posts, so I feel like the fast breaks are going to help us succeed more getting down the court.”
McClure liked what he saw in the offseason and preseason.
“They did a lot of work- outs in the spring and fall, and so we’re looking forward to seeing the change on the court,” McClure said.
