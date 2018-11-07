Football: Leopards’ season ends with 41-0 loss to Elbert Co.

The Banks County football season came to an end last Friday.
The Leopards (4-6, 3-4 Region 8-AA) ended the season with a 41-0 loss at home to Elbert County (7-3). The Leopards were led by Terrance Walker’s 80 rushing yards. He also had one catch for 15 yards.
The Leopards’ offense compiled 76 yards on the ground and only 97 total yards for the game. Sawyer Pace went 2-for-10 from the quarterback spot for 21 yards.
Elbert County’s D.J. Ardister rushed for a game-high 108 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Metrius Fleming caught 10 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Ardister went 12 of 14 for 264 yards through the air and three touchdowns.
Elbert County got on the board on the game’s opening drive. Ardister ended the nine-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.
After a three-and-out by the Leopards’ offense, Elbert County went back to work and got its second touchdown of the game when Ardister hit Fleming for a 27-yard touchdown pass. Elbert County led 13-0 at the start of the second quarter.
With 5:38 left in the first half, Ardister added to the Elbert County score by scoring a 9-yard run. The lead moved to 20-0.
The lead moved to 27-0 when Ardister hit Fleming for a 52-yard touchdown strike. The lead remained the same at halftime.
Elbert County added to the lead midway through the third quarter when Ardister hit Quinn Hall for a 10-yard touchdown. The lead was 34-0.
Elbert County’s final touchdown was an 18-yard run by C.J. Tate in the fourth quarter.
