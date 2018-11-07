For the Banks County High School cross country program, a defense of the Class AA state title and a second-place state finish were going to be hard to repeat.
But, both the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams did its best to repeat last year’s magical day in November. Both came up just a little bit short, however.
The boys’ team finished third in the Class AA state meet this past Saturday in Carrollton. The girls’ team finished in fourth place. Griffin Stephens led all the individual-Leopard runners with a second-place finish in the boys’ race.
“We just came out here and gave it everything we had,” Stephens said after the race. “We were a strong team this year.
“We lost four main contenders, big (losses). We practiced hard, stayed strong. We had so much confidence going into this race that, I think, we all did great.”
Stephens (17:25.67) finished second to Rabun County’s Guy Gober by seven seconds. Stephens also finished second to Gober at the Region 8-AA meet.
“Ever since I’ve been in high school I’ve raced him,” Stephens said. “He’s always gotten me by the end (of the race).”
Even though he finished second, Stephens wasn’t upset, because he got to compete on the state’s biggest stage for cross country.
For head coach Will Foster, Saturday’s efforts were the culmination of a year of “progression” for his squads.
“I think people wrote us off early because we lost so many seniors, but our performances showed that we have a system and a culture that focuses on consistent improvement,” Foster said. “I was so proud of how the teams were able to stay focused all season even when the results and times weren't what they wanted early in the season.
“The athletes did a good job on not dwelling on who we lost last year, but instead focused on what they had to do to replace or even surpass those runners.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Cross Country: Leopards have strong showing at Class AA state meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry