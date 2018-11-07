When the 2017-18 wrestling season ended in Macon, the Banks County High School wrestling team had three state medalists.
That’s more than what the team was losing in returning starters for the upcoming 2018-19 season. The Leopards had no seniors on last year’s team. This year, they’ve lost only one returning starter as the new season is on the horizon.
“Very excited to get all the guys back,” head coach Kasey Hanley said. “Hopefully, we can get them all spread out and in different weight classes.
“Right now, we’ve got several starters in two different weights, so we need to get those guys spread out for sure. Also, really excited to start the season in a new facility. Been waiting for it for a while and it has (exceeded) our expectations. We also have a really good coaching staff returning.”
Joining the staff for his first year is Forrest Garner. Garner won four-straight state championships while wrestling at Jefferson (2002-05). For the past two seasons, he was the head coach at East Jackson.
“He brings a wealth of experience, along with just a tenacious practice environment,” Hanley described. “I think it’s going to create a lot of spark in the room.
“I think it’s going to create a lot more intensity in the room. I think we’ll see the results of that late season and postseason."
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Wrestling: Leopards return state experience as new season approaches
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry