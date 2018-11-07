Judge overturns murder conviction of man who killed nephew in Barrow in 2015

Six days before he retired from the bench last week, Chief Judge David Motes of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit Superior Court reversed the murder conviction of a Hoschton man who shot and killed his wife’s nephew in Barrow County in 2015 and granted him a new trial on Motes’ own motion.
It was a rare decision that surprised the prosecution and defense and has left investigators with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office baffled and frustrated.
Paul Hamilton, now 78, was convicted by a jury last month for shooting Brandon Lay, 34, at point-blank range in the head and killing him on Oct. 17, 2015, while Lay sat in his truck at the intersection of Old Hog Mountain and Charlie Hall roads in Hoschton. Hamilton, who did not recognize his nephew at the time because he had been estranged from the family, suspected Lay of burglarizing a property he owned on Charlie Hall Road.
Hamilton, a former Barrow County magistrate judge, was found guilty on one charge of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault — one against Lay and one each against two women who were in the truck with Lay at the time of the shooting. He was found not guilty on a single count of malice murder.
At Hamilton’s sentencing hearing Oct. 25, Motes imposed a state-mandated life sentence, but then immediately made his own motion for a new trial and granted it. He then granted Hamilton bond and allowed his release from custody. Hamilton must continue to wear an ankle monitor and cannot travel more than 80 miles from his home, according to a court transcript from the hearing.
According to the transcript, Motes, who retired Oct. 31 after 22.5 years on the bench, told Hamilton when the jury returned the guilty verdict he was so surprised that he “couldn’t even remember what the appropriate sentence was.”
“I don’t know how you felt, Mr. Hamilton, but I could not sleep Friday night,” Motes said. He went on to say he believed he’d committed errors during the trial, specifically with how he initially charged the jurors to consider Hamilton’s alleged intent in the shooting. During a conference with the prosecution and defense, both asked that the jurors be re-charged, but Motes denied that motion and also denied a subsequent mistrial motion from the prosecution.
“I guess in retrospect I should have granted it,” Motes said. “But I don’t think that’s the appropriate thing to ask for when a court makes an incorrect jury charge.”
Describing himself as the “13th juror” in the case, Motes said he did not believe the evidence presented during the weeklong trial supported a conviction.
“The court believes that a new trial is consistent with the principles of equity and justice,” Motes said. “I cannot end my career with what I believe to be an injustice.”
See more in the Nov. 7 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
