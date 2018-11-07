Winder council denies rezoning of land at 11/53 intersection

After months of uncertainty, the Winder City Council on Tuesday denied a large residential developer’s request to rezone 70 acres northwest of the intersection of highways 11 and 53 in order to build up to 220 single-family homes.
The vote to deny, which was 5-0 with councilman Michael Healan absent, ran counter to the city planning board’s recommendation in September to approve the rezoning under the condition the future neighborhood be age-restricted to at least one occupant being 55 years and older and no children be allowed. Several council members said in recent weeks, though, they prefer a neighborhood with higher-end homes that would attract younger families to the city.
Home construction company D.R. Horton first appeared before the council in June with a request to rezone the land — split across five different properties — in order to purchase it and build up to 127 single-family homes on the northern 50 acres and 146 townhomes on the southerly 20 acres. But the developers withdrew that request after receiving strong pushback from nearby residents, primarily over traffic impact concerns because of the at-times dangerous intersection and a planned commercial development across Highway 53, and after the planning board denied that request.
After meeting with many of those residents from neighboring communities, D.R. Horton came back in September with the revamped proposal to build 220 “age-targeted” homes. The planning board recommended approval of the rezoning request but strengthened the stipulation to “age-restricted.”
But during a council planning and development committee meeting on Oct. 11, council members said they would like to see an upscale development open to families with children.
“There’s nothing here for young people to do and we need to change that,” councilman Sonny Morris said at that meeting.
For more coverage of Tuesday's meeting, see the Nov. 7 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
