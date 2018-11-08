Carolyn S. Stacy (11-07-18)

Carolyn S. Stacy, 76, of Hoschton, passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Celebration of Life: Saturday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with a private interment prior to the service. Pastor Steve Mason to officiate.
Visitation: Family to receive friends on Friday, Nov. 9, from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
Mrs. Stacy was born November 30, 1941, to Laura Fern Lewis and the late Lawrence Wayne Gann in Arkansas City, Kan. Growing up she loved to sing with her sisters, as a trio and throughout her life she also enjoyed singing in the choir and playing the piano. Mrs. Stacy had a gift of hospitality and loved hosting events in her home. She loved spending time with her family, spending time at the lake, and cooking and baking for family holidays, with Christmas being her favorite. She worshiped at 12Stone of Braselton.
Mrs. Stacy is survived by her husband, Forrest Farrel Stacy, Jr. of Hoschton; sons and daughters-in-law, Gregg and Davida Stacy, of Buford, and Chris and Lorri Stacy, of Good Hope; grandchildren, Christopher and Tammy Stacy, Ryan Stacy, Candice and Ethan Jackson, Chelsea and Christian Gauthier, Makayla Stacy, Austin Stacy and Rene Stacy; eight great-grandchildren; 107-year old mother, Laura Fern Lewis Gann, of Parsons, Kan.; brother and sister-in-law, Kenny and Shirley Gann, of Suwanee; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce and Bob Rhodes of Parsons, Kan. and Janyce and Joe Chaney of Panama City Beach, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia, 2150 Limestone Pkwy., Suite 222, Gainesville, GA 30501, (770) 219-8888.
Arrangements: Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
