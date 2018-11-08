COMMERCE - Genevieve Pace Burke, 96, of Commerce, died Thursday, November 8, 2018. at Northridge Health & Rehab Center.
Mrs. Burke was born in Commerce to the late John E. and Cora Stewart Pace. Mrs. Pace was retired from Blue Bell and was a member at Madison Street Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burke was also preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Burke.
Mrs. Burke is survived by her daughters, Barbara Ferdon, of Cartersville, and Sandra Bonner of Lilburn; brother, Roger Pace, of Commerce; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services: Saturday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse Mealor officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Saturday, Nov. 10, from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Genevieve Pace Burke (11-08-18)
