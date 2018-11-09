Billy Claude Stinchcomb (11-05-18)

Billy Claude Stinchcomb, 34, passed on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
He was born on July 21, 1984, to Jeff Stinchcomb and Sherri Triplett. Billy worked as a HVAC Tech for Padgett Group.
He was a loving husband and father, survived by his wife Diana, their daughter Lilly, and son’s Joshua and Caleb.
Visitation: Family and friends invited to Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, Saturday, Nov 10, from 6–9 p.m., to reminisce, grieve and support one another.
Funeral Service: Sunday, Nov 11, at 2 p.m., in the chapel.
Billy will be remembered for the joy, the love and the friendship he shared with many.
The family has suggested in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Billy to Scottish Rite hospital, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30341.
Arrangements: Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
