Bridges: Alabama looking more and more unstoppable

A disclaimer to start this column is that I am not an Alabama football fan per se.
I am a fan of successful programs regardless of the sport or level at which they compete. One cannot help but admire what the Crimson Tide has done since Nick Saban became head coach.
It is all but forgotten now how much criticism Saban received for the way he left the Miami Dolphins after two years as their head coach. A rather entertaining clip can be seen on YouTube about Saban being one of the top coaches who belonged in college and not in the NFL. A radio announcer for the Dolphins says during the segment if Saban walked through the door he would stand up and fight him.
What a difference several years and several national championships can make. Alabama passed yet another test Saturday as it defeated LSU. At this point I have a greater chance of winning the lottery than Alabama does of losing a regular season game this season.
Saban and his coaching staff always have the Tide ready to play. It doesn’t matter the opponent. It doesn’t matter how big the game is or how much hype it receives. It doesn’t matter if Alabama is playing in one of the most hostile environments in all of college football (i.e. at LSU at night).
From the game’s opening series, it was obvious who the better team was. It was interesting to hear the announcers talk about LSU accomplishing something by keeping the game relatively close at halftime. The only problem with that scenario was that the Tigers had zero points.
Alabama’s defense is so strong that the Tide did not have to score 50 points Saturday night to win. Their point total for this game was lower, but LSU also has future NFL players on defense and they were the No. 3 ranked team in the country.
Still, what the Tigers did defensively does not compare to how Alabama performed. The outcome of the game was never really in doubt.
Next up for the Tide will be Mississippi State, a team which has been in the top 25 for most of the season. I doubt it will be remotely close. Following the annual game that should not be played (this year against The Citadel) Alabama will line up for another Iron Bowl with Auburn.
While this game has a tendency to be close, I don’t foresee it in 2018. The Crimson Tide may have their best team during Saban’s tenure and that is saying something.
We now know that Alabama will play Georgia in the SEC title game in a few weeks. UGA just missed a chance to defeat the Tide in last year’s national title game. However, Alabama will be favored by two touchdowns at least.
It goes beyond the fact that LSU defeated Georgia and that Alabama crushed LSU. That is worth noting, but even without those comparisons Alabama would still be the big favorite. The Tide would have been an even bigger favorite if Kentucky had managed to win against Georgia.
We are seeing a dynasty like none other in big-time college football. It’s really impossible to compare what Alabama is doing now to the success it had when Bear Bryant was coach. The eras are completely different, but with tighter NCAA guidelines now one has to say that what Saban has done is even more impressive.
To some Alabama fans, no coach will ever top Bryant regardless of the success he enjoys. However, Saban has to be considered the best college head coach of all time, and that includes having Bryant in the discussion. In another glance-back at Saban’s failed NFL experience, one has to remember that he wanted Drew Brees as his quarterback, but the future Hall of Famer did not pass the team physical exam concerning his shoulder. Brees instead signed with the New Orleans Saints and has since become one of the top five current players in the NFL. We might not be talking about Saban and Alabama if that scenario had worked out differently.
Injuries and other outside factors may be the only thing to derail Alabama from winning another national title in 2018. Some have asked if it is even possible for the Tide to lose this season at any point. Sure, anything is possible. Just like it is possible for me to win the lottery or for 1980s pop star Debbie Gibson (my high school crush) to show up at my door for a date. Yeah, I’m not holding my breath on any of the three happening.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Alabama looking more and more unstoppable
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry