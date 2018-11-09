FOOTBALL: Turnovers doom Dragons in first-round loss

Jefferson got its starting quarterback back in time for the state playoffs, but the Dragons were unable to keep a handle on the football in a first-round exit.
Westminster, cashing in on four Jefferson turnovers, scored 35 unanswered points in a 35-7 win over the Dragons (8-3) Friday at a wet and soggy Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats (7-4) scored 28 points off those giveaways in handing Jefferson its first opening-round playoff loss since 2011.
Quarterback Colby Clark returned from a knee injury for his first action since Sept. 21 and provided the Dragons’ only touchdown.
“Playoff football comes down to turnovers, especially on a wet, sloppy night like this,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “We fought hard, did a good job, did a lot of good things, but we had an opportunity to take control of the game early and we didn’t.”
That opportunity came when Clark scored on a one-yard run with 5:02 left in the first quarter to put Jefferson up 7-0. But the Dragons’ lead vanished almost immediately. Westminster quarterback Parks Harber hit Luke Jannette on a 55-yard touchdown pass to end a quick two-play drive to tie the game.
Then came the turnovers.
Westminster recovered a fumble at the Dragon 23, which led to a 22-yard touchdown pass from Harber to Nance Hill to put Westminster up 14-7 and give the Wildcats the lead for good.
Another fumble and a long return set up a Harber two-yard sneak for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead for Westminster with 5:20 left in the second quarter.
The Wildcats then got the ball back immediately, intercepting a batted pass on Jefferson's 16. Will Hallmark scored on a 16-yard run one play later to increase Westminster’s lead to 28-7.
“We gave up a couple of big plays, and they got rolling,” Cathcart said.
The 28-7 lead held until late in the game when the Wildcats picked up a Dragon turnover at midfield, which led to a 12-yard touchdown from Hallmark with 1:09 left in the game.
In the defeat, Cathcart praised the effort of Clark, who finished with 94 yards rushing and the touchdown on 24 carries and 8-of-22 passing for 109 yards.
“We probably put Colby in an unfair situation, coming back and trying to do so much with him, but he’s such a dang warrior, that’s how he plays,” Cathcart said.
Jefferson’s senior class closed its careers with a 40-10 mark with the loss. The group’s four-year run included one trip to the state semifinals and a quarterfinals appearance.
“It’s been a tough year,” Cathcart said. “Everybody in the state, except whoever wins it all, finishes with a loss. You hate that the last game here finished this way. But I’m very proud of this senior class, and proud of how they stood up in the face of adversity with so much going on this year. I know that they’ll always represent Jefferson very, very well.”
