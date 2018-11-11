BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagles gut out win in opener

Most of East Jackson’s season-opener didn’t go as coach David Akin would have scripted it, but perhaps the final six minutes were close enough.
The Eagles outscored visiting Forsyth Central 19-10 over that span and were able to survive a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer in rallying for a 62-60 win over the Bulldogs Saturday.
“I couldn’t be more proud of a team that doesn’t quit when things go bad, especially in the fourth quarter when everybody starts looking at the clock ticking and people start getting anxious and nervous — they really stayed composed,” Akin said. “So, I was thrilled about that.”
The Eagles trailed 50-43 a minute into the fourth quarter but managed a six-point possession on one trip down the floor — with Makayl Rakestraw scoring all six points — to seize the momentum. Rakestraw hit a basket and was fouled, while Forsyth Central was also assessed a technical foul after the shot. Rakestraw converted his foul shot and one of two technical free throw attempts. He then hit another basket after East Jackson retained possession due to the technical to cut the lead to 50-49.
The Eagles then took a late lead when Jay Watson scored off an in-bounds play, was fouled and converted the free throw to put East Jackson ahead 59-58 with 1:50 left. The Eagles never trailed the rest of the way.
“It wasn’t perfect, but we did execute down the stretch,” Akin said.
Forsyth Central had a chance to tie the game late in the final seconds when Brandon Sherer, who was forced to pass up a 3-point attempt, dribbled inside the arc where he launched a jumper that missed the mark as time expired.
“To come up with a big defensive stop there at the end, even though they had a wide-open shot, we took away what we said we wanted to take away, which was the three (pointer),” Akin said.
Tay Howard, who attacked offensively throughout the game, led the Eagles with 22 points and filled his role well, according to Akin.
“Tay has got to lead us in that manner,” he said, “being very aggressive, looking to be a creator, whether for himself or his teammates, every single time he touches the ball.”
Akin said added that he saw something different in Howard’s on-court demeanor “and it’s something I like.”
“He just looked mean, and he looked so determined, and I loved every second of it,” he said. “And that’s what he’s here to do, that’s what he’s capable of, so I’m glad to see him reaching his potential in that sense.”
Akin said the close win over the Class AAAAAAA Bulldogs would serve as a confidence booster for his team.
“Especially with young team that we have, I think that I’m that much more encouraged that they can take the pressure, they are able to stay composed in a tight, close game … winning a close game, there’s just something magical about that,” Akin said. “Those kids love that.”
