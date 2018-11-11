GIRLS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson rally falls short in Byrom’s debut

New East Jackson girls’ basketball coach Donnie Byrom aims to instill grit in his young team, and the process started with his debut Saturday.
East Jackson, missing one starter and playing multiple freshmen, trimmed a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to just five points in the waning seconds in a 64-59 loss to visiting Hebron Christian Academy.
“We’re trying to show resilience; we’re trying to grow some mental toughness,” Byrom said. “We still ride the emotional rollercoaster of we’re happy when it’s easy and when things get hard we get sad sometimes. But that’s a process when you’re playing four freshmen a lot of minutes.”
East Jackson went to the free throw line frequently in this game, but left a host of points at the charity stripe. The Eagles converted just 28-of-50 free-throw tries.
“No excuses, but there were definitely chances for us to win the game,” Byrom said. “If we shoot better from the free throw line, we don’t get down.”
Though the team is young, East Jackson got a glimpse of what that young talent can contribute.
Haven Rollins, one of two freshman starters Saturday, scored 17 points in her varsity debut to lead the Eagles.
“Haven, Jewellee (Love) and Lizzy (Smith), all three (freshmen), are working hard in practice every day, and they all bring different things to the table,” Byrom said. “With every kid’s positive (quality), there’s something they’ve got to work on, but Haven does have the ability to put the ball in the basket. Jewellee does have the ability to knock down outside shots and we’re excited, but we’re not really deep, so we just have to keep working hard and getting better.”
Kenzie Whitehead and Abbie Howington each added 14 points.
East Jackson trailed 57-41 early in the fourth quarter after a layup from Ella Heard, who led Hebron with 27 points. But Rollins scored 10 points in a 5:15 stretch during the period to cut the lead to 62-55. Then, during the final minute, Howington drained a 3-pointer with 53 seconds remaining to pull East Jackson within six points, 64-58, and converted a free throw with 10 seconds left to trim to the lead to 64-59. But Hebron was able to run out the final seconds out to secure the victory.
Byrom said “every game is a learning experience.”
“The goal is to start at a spot, and finish the season better, stronger, and learning more about yourself, learning more about your teammates, and learning how to win,” he said.
