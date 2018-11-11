Beverly Ann Whitlock (11-08-18)

Sunday, November 11. 2018
JEFFERSON — Beverly Ann Whitlock, 74, of Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.

Ms. Whitlock was born February 29, 1944 in Jefferson to the late Guy Whitlock, Sr. and the late Lois Hilda Huntsinger Whitlock. Ms. Whitlock was a homemaker and a member of Faith Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers, Guy Whitlock, Jr., Tony Whitlock and Marvin Whitlock.

Survivors include four brothers, Jack Whitlock, of Commerce, William Roy Whitlock, Jerry Whitlock and Ted M. Whitlock, of Jefferson; sisters, Ellen Whitlock, of Jefferson, and Ouida Joyce Wood, of Winder.

Services: Funeral services to be held Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. from the Evans funeral home chapel with Pastor Chad Rising officiating. Interment to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Jefferson.

Visitation: Family to receive friends Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.

Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
