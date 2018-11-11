William Eugene “Billy” Wilbanks, Sr. (11-09-18)

JEFFERSON — William Eugene “Billy” Wilbanks, Sr., 81, of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Mr. Wilbanks was born December 7, 1936 in Crawford, a son of the late Henry and Ora Wier Wilbanks. Mr. Wilbanks retired from Jackson EMC with 30-plus years of service and was member of Bethany United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilbanks is preceded in death by his wife Mary Elizabeth Ray Wilbanks.
Survivors include his son, William Wilbanks, Jr., and wife Kathy, of Jefferson; grandson, William Wilbanks III and wife Heather, of Commerce; granddaughter Emily Bishop and husband Brett, of Suwanee; great-granddaughter, Laine Wilbanks; sister, Henri Nell Harrell, of Lancaster, S.C.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans funeral home with Pastor Ross Wheeler officiating.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
