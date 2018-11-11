William Eugene “Billy” Wilbanks, Sr. (11-09-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Sunday, November 11. 2018
JEFFERSON — William Eugene “Billy” Wilbanks, Sr., 81, of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.

Mr. Wilbanks was born December 7, 1936 in Crawford, a son of the late Henry and Ora Wier Wilbanks.  Mr. Wilbanks retired from Jackson EMC with 30-plus years of service and was member of Bethany United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilbanks is preceded in death by his wife Mary Elizabeth Ray Wilbanks.

Survivors include his son, William Wilbanks, Jr., and wife Kathy, of Jefferson; grandson, William Wilbanks III and wife Heather, of Commerce; granddaughter Emily Bishop and husband Brett, of Suwanee; great-granddaughter, Laine Wilbanks; sister, Henri Nell Harrell, of Lancaster, S.C.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorial service: Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans funeral home with Pastor Ross Wheeler officiating.

Visitation: Family to receive friends Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Arrangements:  Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.

Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.