Henry Jackson "Jack" Hardman (11-09-18)

Henry Jackson "Jack" Hardman, 84, beloved husband of 64 years to Inez Hill Hardman, died on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
Born in Madison County, he was a son of the late James Charlie Hardman and Clara Mae Carithers Hardman. Mr. Hardman retired from Carolina Freight Line and Georgia Metals as a truck driver. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served from 1952 until 1956. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Aubrey Hardman, Tom Hardman, Lavada Spicer and Betty Jo Fitzpatrick.
Survivors in addition to his wife include two children, Teresa (Philip) Peters and William (Sherry) Hardman; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Melissa (Travis) Andrews — Cooper and Thatcher, Timothy Hardman — Abby, David Hardman — Blake, and Michael (Karie) Mathis — Noah and Ansley; and two sisters, Oneita Echols and Allie Hardman.
Funeral services: Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with the Revs. Jeff Wells and Ben Smith officiating. Interment to follow at Moon's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Travis Andrews, Timothy Hardman, David Hardman, Michael Mathis, Blake Hardman and Noah Mathis.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements: Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
