Marshall Lee Vaughn (11-09-18)

Marshall Lee Vaughn, 72, of Bowman, passed away on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospice House in Watkinsville.
Mr. Vaughn was born in Royston on May 4, 1946, son of the late Cleo Vaughn and the late Annie Bell Booth Vaughn. He was in maintenance personnel for the Madison County Board of Commissioners and served as Pastor and CEO of Calvary Temple of Deliverance.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Lucille Bragg Vaughn.
Survivors include his sons, Rodney (Leigh) Vaughn of Royston, and Jeffrey (Melissa) Vaughn of Bowman; brothers, Kerry Vaughn of Danielsville, and Donald Vaughn of Royston; sisters, Patsy Nelson, Pauline Geer both of Palatka, Fla., and Betty Jackson of Callahan, Fla.; grandchildren, Kayla Fleming, Craig Vaughn, Kelsey White, Emily Vaughn and Brianna Vaughn; and six great-grandchildren.
Services: Funeral services to be held Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Faith Valley Holiness Church with the Revs. Mike Free, Becky Trammell, Tim Vaughn and Sean Thomas officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home Sunday, Nov. 11, from 6-8 p.m.
Arrangements: Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston.
