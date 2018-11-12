WINDER — Doris Clara McElhannon, 83, of Winder, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.
Service: Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Ms. McElhannon is set for Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Ed Hampton, M. Divinity and chaplain for Agape Hospice, officiating. Burial to follow the service at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Doris McElhannon was born in 1935 in Winder to John Franklin McElhannon and Mary Pauline Smith McElhannon. She graduated from Winder High School in 1953. After graduation, Doris worked for Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph which is now AT&T until she retired in 1985.
Doris was preceded in death by her beloved parents and her brothers and sisters: Runette Masey Perkins, Luther McElhannon, Theo Harley McElhannon, Harris Olein McElhannon, Johnnie Lou Summers and Bobby Gene McElhannon.
Doris is survived by her nieces and nephews: Sue Houck (Charlie), Steve McElhannon (Kathy), Ralph McElhannon (Elizabeth), Larry McElhannon (Wendy) and Linda Edwards (Mark), in addition to many great nieces and nephews and their children.
Doris favorite hobby was people — young, old and in between. She never met a stranger and was loving, kind, and generous to all. Nothing made her happier than visiting her "shut-ins" or anyone else that needed some cheering up. Doris will be missed by all who knew her.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
The family would like to thank the team at Agape Hospice care and the staff at Magnolia Estates for their compassionate and loving care provided to Doris.
Arrangements by: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Doris Clara McElhannon (11-10-18)
