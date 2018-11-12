Albert H. Tracy, Jr. (11-08-18)

Albert H. Tracy, Jr., 83, died Nov. 8, 2018.
Born in Akron, Ohio, he was a graduate of Garfield High School and the University of Akron and was a resident of Marlboro Township. He had previously lived in Barberton, Ohio, and Auburn, Ga. He was a member of the Northwest Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Arletta Tracy and his brother Kenneth Tracy.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Sue (Pontius) Tracy; his daughters, Lynne Tracy, Anita (Arthur) Jepsky and Mary Lou (Donald) Carter; and his three grandchildren, Austin, Natalie and Jackson.
He had the love and support of many wonderful relatives, friends, and neighbors as well as his church family. He loved and enjoyed his family and many activities in life. He proudly served as a Navy reservist, was active in the Ohio Track and Field Association, participated in his church, and in community government.
Memorial Service: Monday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at the Northwest Church of Christ, 3904 38th St. NW, Canton, Ohio.
Arrangements by: Adams Mason Funeral Home 330-535-9186.
