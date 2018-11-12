Garry Russell Fancher (11-11-18)

ATHENS — Garry Russell Fancher, 72, of Athens (South Jackson County community), passed away on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018.
Mr. Fancher was born in Flora, Ill., a son to the late Russell Eugene Fancher and the late Lillian Alice Bible Fancher. Mr. Fancher owned and operated A & G Heating and Air in Marietta and had worked at Lockheed Manufacturing. Mr. Fancher was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a Captain, flying C-130’s all over the world and was a member of the Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret A. Fancher, of Athens; children, David Lee Fancher and his wife Deanna, of Kennesaw, Rusty Fancher and his wife Leah, of Woodstock, and Christine Kemp, of Jefferson; brother, Dennis Ray Fancher and his wife Cheryl, of Okawville, Ill.; and grandchildren, Hannah Fancher, Delanie Fancher and Zachary Fancher, Tyler Lyle, Ashley Fancher, Abby Fancher, Alex Fancher, Rogan Kemp and Ashlyn Kemp.
Service: Funeral service set for Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Mr. David Cleveland officiating.
Visitation: Wednesday, Nov. 14, from 1-3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
The burial is set to follow on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in the Elmwood Cemetery on Flora, Ill.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Veterans of Foreign Wars at www.vfw.org or the Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements by: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
