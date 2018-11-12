BOC talks 2019 road projects

Madison County commissioners talked Nov. 5 about $1 million in planned road projects for 2019, with 70 percent of that money coming from the state.
Each year, the county gets an allotment of Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds from the state government. The county must match 30 percent of the state grant in order to qualify. County commission chairman John Scarborough said Madison County will have a total of approximately $1 million to spend on LMIG projects next year. He said one mile of road resurfacing is approximately $100,000. So the board is looking at around 10 miles in projects.
The board agreed Nov. 5 to seek bids on the following roads:
•Brickyard Road (to city limits): 2 miles.
•New Haven Church Road from Irvin Kirk to Macedonia Road, 2 miles; and from Macedonia Road to Hwy. 174, 2.1 miles.
•Joe Graham Road, .54 miles.
•Piedmont Road, 1.53 miles.
•McGinnis Chandler Road (triple surface portion): 1.1 miles.
•Mize Road: .29 miles.
•Crawford W. Long Street (to city limits): .79 miles.
Commissioner Theresa Bettis suggested that the board hold off on paving the shorter portion of Macedonia Road and saving funds, since the proposed projects will likely exceed $1 million. She suggested the board put that project in 2020 LMIG plans. The group will receive the bids and then make determinations on what will actually be approved.
In other matters, Madison County commissioners are considering moving 12 county bank accounts from First Citizens Bank to First Madison Bank. Scarborough said the county is seeking to maximize its interest earnings on all accounts and is receiving information from both banks. The commissioners plan to discuss the matter again later in the month.
The board approved a preliminary plat for a planned 40-lot subdivision on Neese-Commerce Road at Hwy. 106. Bettis asked if a second entrance might be considered for the subdivision and the the developer said he is checking with engineers to see if one can be included. The final plat for the subdivision has yet to be approved. The group has frequently discussed traffic safety at the intersection of Hwy. 106 and Neese-Commerce Road and Scarborough said the board is looking into potential grant funding to deal with road issues at that spot.
Madison County Library director Jennifer Ivey offered a quarterly report for July through September for the library. She noted that there were 39 adult programs with 404 in attendance. There were 97 total youth programs with 2,723 in attendance. There were 24,840 patron visits during that time frame, up three percent from the same time period in 2017. Ivey said a Veterans Day Tea was scheduled for Sunday Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. at the library to honor veterans. She noted that Camden Jordan is the library’s new technology specialist.
The commissioners voted unanimously to adopt Stapler Road as a county road with a 50-foot right of way.
Conolus Scott of the Madison County Pastors and Laymen’s Fellowship invited all county commissioners to attend the MLK Jr. Day celebration at noon Jan. 21 at Tabor’s Chapel Church.
