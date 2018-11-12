Harassment reported in Hull

A woman on Gillispie Drive in Hull called to report being harassed by a neighbor.
She stated that on Oct. 20 he came to her house inquiring about cutting her grass. She asked how much he would charge her and he replied that he would do it for “free.” She said she thought since he was her neighbor and saw she has small children, he was doing this as a friendly gesture.
After finishing the grass, he told her he would return later to weed eat. A few hours later he did return, this time dressed in clean clothing, according to the report and asked her if she had a boyfriend. He then asked to come inside but she told him she was in the process of getting her children to take a nap.
She stated that he has returned several times since then, but she doesn’t go to the door. That day (Nov. 1) she left to go to the store and noticed he was following her and later stood beside her at the checkout line, but she did not speak to him.
She then went home to see him across the street sitting in his truck. She called 9-1-1, but he left before the responding officer arrived. She told the officer which house he lived in. The deputy went there to attempt to serve a criminal trespass warning, but he was not at home. She was advised to seek a Temporary Protection Order from the court and to call if he returned to her home.
In a separate incident, School Resource Officer Sgt. Justin Hanley reported that while performing his duties at Hull-Sanford Elementary on Nov. 1, he was “made aware” of a case of child abuse. The case was turned over to investigators.
