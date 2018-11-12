Industrial authority to meet Nov. 19

The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 19, in the historic county courthouse in the center of Danielsville.
Agenda items include:
•Financials: October 2018
•Water requests: Chris Jones/Ed Coile Road, Hull
•Sewer request
•Utility director report: a) billing report; b) 2018 water system update; c) approve Large Industrial Water rate schedule
•Other IDA-related issues: a) Tax Commissioner Lamar Dalton; b) Madison County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Russell Martinez; c) GRP water sales agreement
•Chairman’s special reports and recommendations:
•Closed Session to discuss personnel matters, potential litigation, or land acquisition, lease or sale.
