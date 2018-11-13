COMMERCE— Levis Ivie, 90, of Commerce, passed away on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.
Born in Cornelia on July 8, 1928, he was a son of the late Taft and Maybelle Erwin Ivie. Mr. Ivie retired from maintenance with Fieldale Farm Corp. after many years of service. He enjoyed farming, especially his Tuff Bilt Tractors, loved woodworking, and was a faithful member of The Torch Worship Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lenolia Taylor Ivie; brother, Donald Ivie; and sister, Sandra Horne.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Beck Ivie, of Commerce; sons, Dale & Brenda Ivie, of Cornelia, and Ricky and Doris Ivie, of Lawrencevile; daughter, Wanda Gale and Harold Shedd, of Kingsland; stepsons, Mike and Cindy Faulkner, of Kennesaw, and Phil and Laura Faulkner, of Alpharetta; sister, Charlotte McConnell, of Cornelia; seven grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at 2 p.m. at The Torch Worship Center with Pastor Mike Franklin officiating. Interment to follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Family to receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by: McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia (706-778-8668).
Levis Ivie (11-12-18)
