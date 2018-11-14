Jackson County’s students lit up Panther Indoor Stadium during pregame, holding up glowing smart phones as a new tradition of sorts.
Kalib Clinton then proceeded to light up the scoreboard.
The Jackson County sophomore scored 32 points and grabbed 18 boards in the Panthers’ 88-41 season-opening win over Oglethorpe County Tuesday.
“I’m super proud of him,” coach Chuck Butler said. “He’s put in a lot of work in the off season, only being his second year playing last year … The biggest thing that I noticed was his comfort level on the floor.”
Another sophomore, Kedric Zimmer added 18 points, including five 3-pointers.
“We told the shooters, we said, ‘if you’ll be patient, stick to the game plan, it will open you up,’” Butler said.
Chase Daniel also reached double figures, scoring 10 points.
Clinton keyed a 23-0 run — scoring 11 points during the stretch — which turned a 15-14 deficit in the first quarter into a commanding 37-15 advantage late in the second quarter.
“We were securing boards; we could kind of get a little bit more in transition and get Kalib freed up, so they were able to go from there,” Butler explained of the run.
The lead grew to 46-19 at the half and expanded to a 50-point margin by the final minute of the game.
Butler couldn’t recall the last time the program scored 88 points but said the point total was likely the most in his tenure.
“Once we opened it up, we were able to put up big numbers,” Butler said. “They executed, and it took care of itself.
Clinton, who averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds last year as a freshman, scored 26 of his 32 points by halftime and hammered a one-handed dunk with at around the six-minute mark in the third quarter as the Panthers rolled to the dominating victory.
The win came after a scrimmage victory at Lumpkin County last week and should serve to boost the Panthers’ confidence, according to Butler.
“It’s a good one,” Butler said. “The guys need it. Last year, at the end of the year, we had closed the gap. But still, punching it through, getting those W’s, to get a win up at Lumpkin in a scrimmage, to come back here and play well against Oglethorpe … we’ll try to get ready for this Thanksgiving tournament coming up.”
Jackson County will host the Banker’s Classic this Friday and Saturday, opening play Friday against Chestatee at 8:30 p.m.
