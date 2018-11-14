GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson County girls’ team picks up the pace, wins big

Jackson County girls’ basketball coach Monty McClure wanted his team to play fast, and the speedier tempo seemed to suit the Panthers well in their season opener.
Running out to a 16-0 lead after a quarter, Jackson County cruised to a 57-14 win over Oglethorpe County Tuesday at home.
“We decided that we were going to try to play as fast as we can and see what happens,” McClure said. “Whether it was sloppy or not, as far as whether we were in the right positions or not, I’m not really worried about that yet. Now, I want them to play as fast as they possibly can. I thought at times we played as fast as we can. We’ll see. We’ve still got a long way to go.”
Naomi Sims led the Panthers’ balanced scoring effort with nine points. Ashlyn Thompson and Sydney Hayes each added seven points. The up-tempo Panthers went deep into their bench. Eleven different Jackson County players scored points in the lopsided win. Every Panther who dressed out, played.
“Anytime everyone gets to play, they all practice very hard, we try to get them in there, but that doesn’t always happen,” McClure said. “So, any time you can, it’s a good thing for us.”
Jackson County shutout the visiting Patriots in the first quarter before Oglethorpe County eventually notched its first basket at the 7:18 mark in the second quarter. The Panthers built a 26-6 lead at halftime and continued to pile up points in the second half in coasting past their Class AA opponent.
McClure said the convincing home victory provided a solid start to the season.
“At home with the win, we’ve got some goals that we want to try to pursue for our home record, and that’s a good start for us,” he said.
Jackson County will host a Thanksgiving tournament Friday and Saturday, starting play Friday against Chestatee at 7 p.m.
