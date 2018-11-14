Top agriculture leaders recognized

Top agriculture leaders were recognized Monday night at the seventh annual Banks County Agriculture Awards.
“We’re here to recognize those who contribute to Banks County agriculture and those who support it,” stated Forrest Connelly, county extension agent.
The top awards went to:
•Brant Booker and Country Charm, Agribusiness of the Year. “My dad started Country Charm 40 years ago,” Booker said when accepting the award. “It really set a great foundation for me and, hopefully, the next generation. He taught us to come in every day and do the best we can, not just for the business but for the community.”
•Joyce Crumley, Woman in Agriculture. “I’m honored to receive this award. It has been good years on the farm. I’ve had time to do things with my family.”
•Dustin Poole, Farmer of the Year. “I want to thank my family. None of this would have been possible without them. I started out at an early age farming. This is a great honor.”
•Ben Payne, Hall of Fame. “A lot of times when I stop and I’m down, I think about how many people my farm produces for. I appreciate all of them.”
