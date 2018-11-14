Town shelves noise changes

Braselton leaders recently opted to shelve any changes to the town’s rules on construction noise.
The Braselton Town Council has been discussing the issue for two months after a citizen complained about construction noise on the weekends. At its November meeting, the council decided it would table the issue unless more concerns arise.
Read more in the Nov. 14 issue of The Braselton News.
