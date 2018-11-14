Town shelves noise changes

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, November 14. 2018
Braselton leaders recently opted to shelve any changes to the town’s rules on construction noise.
The Braselton Town Council has been discussing the issue for two months after a citizen complained about construction noise on the weekends. At its November meeting, the council decided it would table the issue unless more concerns arise.
Read more in the Nov. 14 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.