Braselton implemented its new trolley service on Friday.
“The vintage red trolley, owned and operated by the Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority, has wooden bench seating inside and is fare free,” town leaders announced.
Routes will run Fridays (12-10 p.m.), Saturdays (12-10 p.m.) and Sundays (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
“The trolley will operate on a fixed stop system, making a continuous loop to connect the historic downtown with the Hwy. 211 corridor,” town leaders state. “Passengers will be able to visit everything from the historic Braselton Brothers Department Store Building to the Chateau Elan Winery and everything in between.”
For the full story, see the Nov. 14 issue of The Braselton News.
Trolley hits the road
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry