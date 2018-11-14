Trolley hits the road

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, November 14. 2018
Braselton implemented its new trolley service on Friday.
“The vintage red trolley, owned and operated by the Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority, has wooden bench seating inside and is fare free,” town leaders announced. 
Routes will run Fridays (12-10 p.m.), Saturdays (12-10 p.m.) and Sundays (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). 
“The trolley will operate on a fixed stop system, making a continuous loop to connect the historic downtown with the Hwy. 211 corridor,” town leaders state. “Passengers will be able to visit everything from the historic Braselton Brothers Department Store Building to the Chateau Elan Winery and everything in between.”
For the full story, see the Nov. 14 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.