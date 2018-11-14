Braselton to celebrate holidays Saturday

Braselton plans its annual holiday celebration on Saturday, Nov. 17.
The event — which features the town’s parade, holiday marketplace and traditional lighting of the tree — will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Braselton.
PARADE
Parade participants will travel through downtown Braselton beginning at 10:30 a.m. Among those in the parade are local high school marching bands, floats, classic cars, tractors and animal entries. This year’s theme is “Reindeer Games.”
VENDORS, FOOD TRUCKS AND MORE
Vendors will be set up around the Town Green from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Santa Claus will be available to take photos with children in the North Pole tent. Parents are asked to bring their own cameras to get photos.
“Many of our downtown businesses will offer sidewalk sales, activities or promotions during the day,” town leaders state. “There will be an outdoor market with 30 vendors at Countryside Antiques along with a couple of food trucks. They will be located at 115 Harrison St. near the Braselton Park and behind Northeast Georgia Bank.”
PERFORMANCES
Performances are also planned in the Town Green gazebo. The schedule includes:
•11 a.m.- 12 p.m. — Yargo Community Concert Band
•12-1 p.m. — Alicats Dance and more
•1-2 p.m. — Josh Bricker
•2-3 p.m. — Garrett Lott
•3-4 p.m. — Ethan Phillips
•4-5 p.m. — West Jackson Elementary School chorus
TREE LIGHTING
The Rotary Club of Braselton will again host the Lighting of the Tree ceremony at 5 p.m.
“The event will be filled with special musical selections, introductions, history of the event, and of course a special visitor will magically light the tree,” organizers state. “Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket as seating will be limited.”
