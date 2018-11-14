Commerce school year starts in July again

Wednesday, November 14. 2018
Commerce school students will follow a “very similar” schedule for the 2019-20 year as they are this year.
The Commerce Board of Education voted 3-1 Monday night to adopt a school schedule that will start classes the last Friday in July, just as they did this year. Classes will begin July 26 next summer.
See the full story in the Nov. 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
