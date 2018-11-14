Nicholson man dies fleeing from troopers

A Nicholson man was killed while fleeing from Georgia State Patrol troopers on Saturday. The incident occurred after a trooper from the Hartwell post pushed the man’s vehicle with their patrol car in an attempt to get the vehicle to stop.
Harvey M. McCannon, 47, died during the pursuit on U.S. 441 in Jackson County around 10 p.m. on Nov. 10.
The trooper attempted to pull McCannon over after observing him fail to maintain lane while traveling on the outer loop in Athens-Clarke County.
According to the GSP, McCannon was driving “in a reckless manner, exceeding the speed limit, failing to maintain (his) lane of travel and passing other vehicles in a no passing zone.”
Troopers did a “Precision Immobilization Technique” to stop the vehicle.
“The maneuver was completed by placing the front left push bumper of (the trooper’s vehicle) against the right rear bumper of (McCannon’s vehicle) and causing (McCannon’s vehicle) to rotate in a clockwise manner,” according to a GSP report.
McCannon’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a dirt embankment, overturned and eventually came to a rest against a utility pole.
McCannon was pronounced dead on the scene.
Assistant Commander of GSP Post 32-Athens Cpl. C. E. Parker said “alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.”
McCannon’s license was also revoked.
The GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was asked to investigate.
