New Jefferson girls’ coach feels at home with basketball season starting

For coach Greg Brown, the start of the basketball season has brought about a sense of normalcy.
Having relocated from northwest Georgia, where he grew up and spent his entire coaching career, the first-year Jefferson coach welcomed the familiarity of the court after months of transition.
“I feel like I’m back in my comfort zone a little bit,” said Brown, who came to Jefferson from Northwest Whitfield. “We’ve gotten our family settled, and my kids are in school. My wife is teaching in our school system as well, and once practice finally got going, we feel like we’re back in our reality a little bit.”
Now, he’ll try to settle in a young group of Dragons.
Brown inherits an extremely young team in his first year with just one senior — who did play last year — and only three juniors. But Brown has been able to look past the youth and see the skill and potential of this year’s squad despite its cumulative lack of experience.
