Tigers nab two first-place trophies at Panther Scramble

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, November 14. 2018
The Commerce Tiger wrestling team is still waiting for several wrestlers to join the team once the football season ends.
But the absence of some didn’t stop the Tigers from grappling their way to two first-place finishes in the season-opening event last Saturday. The Tigers, along with several schools, including host school Jackson County, competed at the Panther Scramble.
The Tigers had two first-place finishers: Daniel Nash (106 pounds) and Jeffrey Barnard (285 pounds). Dylan Legg (126 pounds) placed second. Josh Frates (182 pounds) forfeited his final match to finish fourth and 3-1 on the day. Dakota Shook (145 pounds) finished the day 3-2.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 14 edition of The Jackson Herald.
