WRESTLING: Twelve Panthers place in tourney win, JCCHS girls team debuts

Jason Powers wanted his team to be in attack mode in its season opener, and it showed in the results.
With 12 wrestlers reaching the podium, Jackson County proved dominant with a first-place finish out of 10 teams in Saturday’s Panther Scramble. The team finished with 258 points, 140 points ahead of second-place Commerce.
“I was very pleased with the way we wrestled on Saturday,” Powers said. “We wanted to focus on being on the attack and being the aggressors in the match. I felt that we did a good job of that this weekend. We were very improved in some areas of our wrestling and have work to do in others.”
The host Panthers received first-place finishes from Joey Sosebee (120), Kaden Andreasen (160) and Mason Roach (195) in their respective weight classes. Nine other Panthers placed: Jett Gonzales (second, 113), Christian Soto (second, 132), Jonathan Fountain (second, 285), Nathan McArter (third, 138), Jared Love (third, 152), Ed McGee (third, 170), Cooper Hoffman (fourth, 106), Spencer Blake (fourth, 145) and Jacob Crumley (fourth, 152).
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 14 edition of The Jackson Herald.
