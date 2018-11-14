This Friday, a new program sets sail in the East Jackson community, its very own high school swim team.
The East Jackson swimming program will compete in its first-ever swim meet this Friday at Westminster Christian Academy. For head coach Laura Thomas, the first-time program has a little of both nerves and ready to have the meet in the books.
“The goal is to see where we are at this point in the season and see where we need to focus in practice,” Thomas said. “The goal is also to get our first-timers through their first meet.”
For Thomas, swimming has always been part of her life. And she enjoys giving back to the sport that has given her so much as she took over to start the program. She is “excited” to get the program going.
“Starting a team from scratch is something I have done many times in the past so I am comfortable with it,” Thomas said.
Austin Ackerman is one of two male competitors for East Jackson. He’s also the only year-round swimmer. Some compete during the summer months. The team has 13 female competitors on it, too.
Thomas said the program had to start at the beginning. For some, this Friday’s meet will be their first-ever competitive race in the pool.
“I am so proud of how hard they have worked and I am amazed by their improvement,” Thomas said.
Thomas will rely on Ackerman’s summer swimmers experience to help “teach the others.”
“My goal is for the team to learn as much as possible, work as a team by supporting each other and training hard, and to become better swimmers,” Thomas said.
The team will have two more meets in the calendar year: Dec. 1 in Cherokee County and Dec. 15 at Riverside Military Academy.
East Jackson swimming program debuts Friday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry