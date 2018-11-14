Jefferson boys’ team to be led by balanced scoring effort this season

The Jefferson boys’ basketball team saw approximately 20 points per game leave its lineup in the offseason when star guard Jasper Gibson transferred to Dawson County after his father, Jason, took the athletic director’s job at that school.
And while there’s no plug-and-play fix to compensate for the loss of that scoring production, second-year coach Kevin Morris is confident that the improved offensive games of the returning cast will collectively fill that void.
“I don’t think we’re going to have a new person who steps in and averages 20 (points) a game,” Morris said. “But I think we’re going to have different people that are going to increase what they averaged last year and take up those 20 (points per game) that maybe Jasper left behind.”
And therein lies the strength of this team, according to Morris, who led the Dragons to a 14-game turnaround last season and to the Sweet 16 of the Class AAAA state tournament. With multiple scoring options but no true primary scorer, opposing defenses can’t concentrate their efforts toward any one player.
“I don’t think that there’s one person that you can stop and say ‘If we stop this person, we can win,’” Morris said. “I don’t think we’ll see a box-and-one all year … I just think we’re really balanced. We could have six or seven guys average eight to 12 points a game. That would be just fine with me.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 14 edition of The Jackson Herald.
