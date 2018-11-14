Cheer Tigers take second at state

The Commerce Tiger competition cheerleading squad placed third at the GHSA state sectionals two weeks ago to qualify for he GHSA Class A Public competition in Columbus. A 93 on that day was the highest score the team had received all season
This past weekend in Columbus, the Tigers scored 83 points against eight other teams from Class A Public. The result was an improved finish from sectionals as the Tigers brought home a second-place finish in the state competition.
“The girls performed really well,” head coach Beverly Sailers said. “They had a lot of energy on the floor and were really sharp and clean.”
Sailers added the team was “ecstatic” about the high finish. Gordon Lee finished first in Class A Public.
“We had some really tough competition for the second-place finish,” Sailers said. “We felt like we had just won the whole thing when they called Commerce as second.
“I am so proud of the hard work and dedication these girls showed this season. I have seven seniors that got to take the state floor for the last time and come home with a big trophy and medals. It was a great ending to their cheerleading career.”
For Sailers, this seniorclass has meant a lot her, she said. She has coached them since they were in sixth grade.
“I have not only been able to watch them grow into amazing cheerleaders, but I have also watched them grow into young women,” Sailers said. “They were a huge asset to my team.
“They are a very talented group of seniors as well as strong leaders on the team.”
