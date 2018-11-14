SWIMMING: Jefferson girls win Cherokee Bluff meet

Wednesday, November 14. 2018
McKenzie Klinck won two events, while Janie Davis and Katherine Law added victories as Jefferson’s girls placed first in a 12-team meet hosted by Cherokee Bluff Saturday at Frances Meadows Aquatic Center.
Klinck won the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly. Davis took first in the 500-yard freestyle and second in the 200-yard freestyle. Law won the 100-yard freestyle and placed second in the 50-yard freestyle.
Jefferson also added victories in the 200-yard medley relay (Klinck, Karly Bartoletta, Davis and Katherine Law) and 200-yard freestyle relay (Klinck, Sara McMullan, Davis and Law).
For the boys — who took third in the meet — Jackson Harvin won the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke, and the 200-yard freestyle relay team (Will Guzman, Tanner Brown, Zeke Williamson and Harvin) also placed first.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 14 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

