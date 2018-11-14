SWIMMING: Jefferson girls win Cherokee Bluff meet

McKenzie Klinck won two events, while Janie Davis and Katherine Law added victories as Jefferson’s girls placed first in a 12-team meet hosted by Cherokee Bluff Saturday at Frances Meadows Aquatic Center.
Klinck won the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly. Davis took first in the 500-yard freestyle and second in the 200-yard freestyle. Law won the 100-yard freestyle and placed second in the 50-yard freestyle.
Jefferson also added victories in the 200-yard medley relay (Klinck, Karly Bartoletta, Davis and Katherine Law) and 200-yard freestyle relay (Klinck, Sara McMullan, Davis and Law).
For the boys — who took third in the meet — Jackson Harvin won the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke, and the 200-yard freestyle relay team (Will Guzman, Tanner Brown, Zeke Williamson and Harvin) also placed first.
