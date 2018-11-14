CHEERLEADING: Jefferson earns top-four finish at state

Jefferson’s competition cheerleading squad finished the season as one of the state’s best.
The Dragons, who advanced directly to Saturday’s state finals as a result of winning their region, placed fourth in Class AAA with 85 points.
Pierce County won the state title with 103 points, followed by Dawson County (101.8) and Ringgold (93.3). Jefferson finished one point ahead of region and intra-county rival East Jackson.
Old Website

