Emily Giles earned 19 points for the Jackson County girls’ swimming team in a sixth-place finish Saturday in Jonesboro.
Giles placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle to lead the team and added a 15th-place showing in the 200-yard individual medley. Jackson County’s 200-yard girls’ freestyle relay team (Casey DiBernard, Hannah Grace Casteel, Kayla Sheppard and Emily Giles) placed seventh in the medley relay (2:14.78), while the same four swimmers placed eighth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:01.39).
On the boys’ side, Christian Honeycutt led Jackson County individually with 12 points, including a seventh-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, with a personal-best 1:17.67. The boys’ team, consisting of Honeycutt, Tyler Beck, Cole Green and Lane Galloway, finished 11th overall. The four picked up 24 points with a seventh-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay, earning a school record time (4:36.19).
Jackson County will swim at the Chief and Eagle Invitational at the Cherokee County Aquatic Center Saturday.
SWIMMING: Giles paces JCCHS girls, Honeycutt earns PR for boys
