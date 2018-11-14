SWIMMING: Giles paces JCCHS girls, Honeycutt earns PR for boys

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, November 14. 2018
Emily Giles earned 19 points for the Jackson County girls’ swimming team in a sixth-place finish Saturday in Jonesboro.
Giles placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle to lead the team and added a 15th-place showing in the 200-yard individual medley. Jackson County’s 200-yard girls’ freestyle relay team (Casey DiBernard, Hannah Grace Casteel, Kayla Sheppard and Emily Giles) placed seventh in the medley relay (2:14.78), while the same four swimmers placed eighth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:01.39).
On the boys’ side, Christian Honeycutt led Jackson County individually with 12 points, including a seventh-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, with a personal-best 1:17.67. The boys’ team, consisting of Honeycutt, Tyler Beck, Cole Green and Lane Galloway, finished 11th overall. The four picked up 24 points with a seventh-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay, earning a school record time (4:36.19).
Jackson County will swim at the Chief and Eagle Invitational at the Cherokee County Aquatic Center Saturday.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.