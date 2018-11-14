Girls' Basketball: BC eyes more success in upcoming season

The last time the Banks County High School girls’ basketball team was on the court, the team watched as the Class AA state champs, Laney High School, celebrated an Elite Eight win in Homer to knock the Leopards out of the playoffs.
Now, the Leopards hit the court for the 2018-19 season and look to erase the stinging memory for one that’s more endearing. The loss, though, and last season as a whole, has helped the Leopards gain “confidence,” according to head coach Steven Shedd.
“The year before that we had such a disappointing knockout,” Shedd said. “We played South Atlanta and got beat in that first round.
“I think that was very disappointing then. I think to be able to see, last year, experience that success that they had and be able to move forward and get as far as we did has made them, kind of, hungry, to want to go farther. I think they felt like we should have gone farther. I think in their minds we could’ve won that game if we had a little break here and a little break there. I felt like we really got in there and competed with them.”
On top of the deep playoff run, the Leopards are the defending Region 8-AA champions. Shedd said repeating is another goal the team has.
“We don’t want it to just be a one-year thing, we want to win it again this year,” he said. “We want to go farther than we did last year.”
The returning players who will help navigate the Leopards’ season includes Jaycie Bowen, Amber Williams, Kailynn Gilstrap, Kennedy Smith and Layna Parson. The Leopards also have the addition of Heather Vaughan.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
