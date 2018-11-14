Boys' Basketball: Leopards return one starter as new season approaches

Last season, the Banks County boys’ basketball team was able to repeat as Region 8-AA champions and make it to the second round of the Class AA state tournament.
This season, the new-look Leopards will look to build on what the last two teams have built. But this year’s team will have to add to the success with one returning starter, Carl Cleveland.
Head coach Mike Cleveland realizes that his group is going to be young. The youth, though, won’t take away from the goals.
“We’re going to look a little different personnel-wise from last year,” Cleveland said, “but our goals and our standards are not going to change.”
Cleveland said he likes the group he has, because practices have been “intense” and “fun.” Despite only one returning starter, the Leopards do have varsity experience coming back in Noah Rylee and Wes Ledford.
Ledford played as the sixth man off the bench, last season. Rylee missed part of the season due to a procedure. Carl Cleveland is the team’s returning leading scorer, leading rebounder and leader for assists.
“He’s going to be asked to do a lot this year,” Cleveland explained.
He added that his group will have to go through “growing pains” being in the situation they’re in with losing four starters.
“We’ve been in such a successful run for four years right here,” Cleveland said. “I think we’re going to continue that, but we’re going to go through some growing pains this year.
“Our sophomore class is very good. I think it may be the best total class as far as number of players and quality of players we’ve ever had in one group. We’re exicted about those guys, but again, they’re inexperienced right now. You never know how long it’s going to take to work itself out.”
One of the new faces will be Pierce Martin. Cleveland said he played “phenomenal” on the junior-varsity squad last season. He also got to play in some varsity games. Martin is the younger brother of Gabe Martin.
“He’s going to be a great shooter,” Cleveland said. “He’s going to be leaned on.”
Clay Gosnell is going to open the season as the starting point guard. Garrett Presley is going to get time on the varsity team.
Dakota Orr will also slide into a starting role. Orr takes over for his older brother, Dylan Orr.
“He’s up to about 6-foot-7,” Cleveland said. “He jumps well.
