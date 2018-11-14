The Barrow County Board of Commissioners remains divided on the county manager’s recommendation to spend an additional $500,000 on the Victor Lord Park expansion project, and a 3-3 vote Tuesday postponed a decision for a second straight meeting.
During its meeting, the board took up debate again on county manager Mike Renshaw’s recommendation to add $500,000 to the voter-approved project — $352,000 of which would come from excess amphitheater/cultural arts center funds from the county’s 2005 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) collections and $148,000 of which would come from re-allocated Fiscal Year 2019 capital improvement plan leisure services funds for projects that county officials have said could be deferred.
Renshaw has proposed that addition as a way to pay a significant portion of the engineering, architectural design and project management costs associated with the project and allow more of the SPLOST 2018 collections to go directly toward the park upgrades, which include multi-purpose, synthetic-turf athletic fields, a tennis complex and other amenities.
But commissioner Billy Parks’ motion to deny the request failed by a 3-3 vote with Ben Hendrix and Isaiah Berry joining Parks in favor of his motion and chairman Pat Graham and commissioners Bill Brown and Joe Goodman opposed.
The board will take the recommendation up again at its next meeting, set for Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s vote mirrored a 3-3 decision at the board’s Oct. 23 meeting on a motion by Hendrix to postpone a vote until December to allow time for commissioner Roger Wehunt to return to the board. But Wehunt announced his resignation, due to health reasons, the next day and a special election to fill the vacant seat won’t be held until March.
See more in the Nov. 14 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
BOC remains deadlocked on additional Victor Lord Park expansion funding; decision pushed back again
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry