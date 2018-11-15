Marolyn Marie Browder (11-10-18)

JEFFERSON — Marolyn Marie Browder, 81, of Jefferson, formerly of Lawrenceville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Browder, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lilburn. She was employed by Greenscape Environmental Services in Alpharetta as an office manager for over 30 years.
She is survived by her son, Robert R. Browder, of Dacula; daughter, Stephanie B. Johnson, of Jefferson; grandchildren, Raegan and Reese Johnson, and Raleigh and Susie Browder; brother, Kenneth Jones, of Greenville; and sisters, Allene Greenwood, of Lawrenceville, and Loraine Mitchell, of Snellville.
Funeral services: Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Byrd and Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. Duke Forster officiating. Interment to follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marolyn to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.act.alz.org.)
Arrangements by: Byrd and Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service, Lawrenceville. (770-962-2200)
